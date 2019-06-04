BJP to form next government in Telangana with majority: BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 4 (ANI): BJP leader and Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharmapuri on Tuesday said that his party would form government in Telangana with a majority when the Assembly elections are held in 2023.

"In the Assembly elections in 2023, the BJP with a majority will form the government in Telangana. The last Telangana Assembly election was not conducted in a democratic manner. We could not take the schemes of Centre to the ground level to the public and we failed in the Assembly elections," he told ANI.

"Every woman has been threatened by saying that they will not receive pensions. Pregnant women will not receive benefits from the state government. I don't believe the last Assembly election was conducted fairly," Dharmapuri added.

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, Dharmapuri had defeated Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter K Kavitha from Nizamabad seat.

"In the last elections, Modi wave was among the public. Twenty months before the elections, we were working in our Nizamabad constituency and strengthened the party cadre. We explained all the schemes of Modi through door-to-door campaigning, which helped us. KCR was directly involved in our constituency to see that his daughter wins from Nizamabad," he said.

Commenting on the Muslim youth who was allegedly thrashed for not chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' in Karimnagar but later turned out to be false, Dharmapuri said: "I would like to thank the Police Department for investigating Karimnagar issue fairly and solving the matter."

"I also want to request the youth that they should react in a sensitive matter after the police investigation. Leaders like Asaduddin Owaisi and others who hail from Hyderabad want to divide the communities. AIMIM party leaders and other leaders always implement 'Divide and Rule' policy in Hyderabad," he said. (ANI)

