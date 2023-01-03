BJP to hold mega booth sammelan across 119 assembly constituencies in Telangana

By Payal Mehta

New Delhi [India], January 3 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party will hold a mega booth sammelan in poll-bound Telangana on January 7. State leaders and members of parliament will be deployed across all the 119 Assembly constituencies.

"BJP Telangana incharge Sunil Bansal and Tarun Chugh will be present in the state to participate in the Booth Sammelan. BJP national president JP Nadda is likely to address the event virtually, a top central office bearer told ANI.

While the state leadership has been asked by the Centre to rush with the appointment of booth committees across the state, a major part of this work remains pending and that is the top brass's worry, for now, a source said.

"The presence of 1,000 -1,500 workers at the booth event will have a ripple effect all over the state. We want to see a change in Telangana in the coming months," a national general secretary told ANI.



In June end last year in the run-up to the BJP National Executive in Hyderabad, BJP had asked members of the national executive to go to all the constituencies across Telangana for a Sampark Abhiyan (mass contact programme).

Backed by the success in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections, there is a spring in the steps for the saffron party which is looking to make inroads in the Southern part of the country.

Telangana will go into elections at the end of 2023 and the BJP considers itself as a huge prospect to bring about change from the ruling K Chandrashekhar Rao-led BRS government...in the last state polls conducted in 2018, BRS swept the polls securing 88 out of 119 seats, Congress got 19 and BJP was able to win just 1 seat.

The most recent person joining the BJP from BRS was former TRS MP Boora Narsaiah Goud in October last year. He joined ahead of Munugode bypolls in Telangana.

Sitting MLA MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy joined BJP from the Congress in August last year. However, he lost in the Munugode by poll.

Etela Rajender who served as the first Finance Minister of Telangana state from 2014 to 2018 and as the Health Minister of Telangana from 2019 to 2021 bid goodbye to BRS in June 2021 and joined the BJP. He secured a win in the by-polls from the Huzurabad Assembly constituency. (ANI)

