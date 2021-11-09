BJP to intensify protest against non-BJP governments for not slashing VAT on diesel, petrol

By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): In a move that has the potential to begin another round of political slugfest between Centre and non-BJP ruled states, the Bharatiya Janata Party's central leadership has directed its state units to intensify attempts to pressurise non-BJP governments to bring down fuel prices.

The party has directed its leaders to launch an offensive against the states that are not giving relief to people by reducing Value Added tax on fuels.



"Modiji-led central government has slashed petrol prices by Rs 5 and diesel by Rs 10. Accordingly, BJP-led state governments have brought down petroleum prices giving relief to the public," stated a party communication to the state leadership.

"In the state governments ruled by opposition where such relief has not been given, the party will start signature campaigns, rallies, dharnas, agitations to force those governments to bring down the fuel prices. This issue should be raised effectively in state media and on social media," the communication added.

Despite the Centre taking a lead on slashing the taxes on petrol and diesel, many non-BJP ruled states hesitated to cut down VAT on fuels. While the AAP government in Delhi asked the Centre to further reduce the taxes before Delhi does it, Chhattisgarh too is mulling to slash the prices after Punjab did it ahead of Diwali. Jagan Mohan Reddy's government in Andhra ruled out cutting VAT on diesel and petrol and clarified that Centre did not adequately compensate it despite taking central excise duty share.

While Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been persistent in attacking the Centre over fuel prices, BJP too launched a counter-attack as soon as the Centre slashed the rates. The BJP had recently alleged that the opposition is doing petty politics over fuel prices but not slashing VAT in their respective states. According to a statement by the Union petroleum ministry, more than 20 states and union territories have cut tax on fuels. (ANI)

