BJP to move Calcutta HC over disqualification of Mukul Roy as MLA in WB assembly

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 16 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will move to Calcutta High Court seeking disqualification of Mukul Roy as an MLA in the West Bengal Assembly.

Meanwhile, the first hearing over the disqualification of Mukul Roy as BJP MLA in the West Bengal Assembly before Speaker Biman Banerjee concluded on Friday. The next hearing is to be held on July 30.

Earlier, eight BJP MLAs tendered their resignations from the Chairmanship of the Assembly Committees and Standing Committees of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly on Tuesday in protest against Mukul Roy being made the Public Account Committee (PAC) Chairman.

These MLAs including Mihir Goswami, Manoj Tigga and Krishna Kalyani. "They have tendered resignations from the Chairmanship of the Assembly Committees and Standing Committees of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly with immediate effect from July 9, 2021 as per the direction of their party," BJP officials had said.

Roy, who recently switched over to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) after winning the state elections on a BJP ticket, was on Friday appointed as the chairperson of the PAC in the West Bengal Assembly by Speaker Biman Banerjee.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Opposition MLAs led by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari called on West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at Raj Bhawan in Kolkata and submitted representation regarding irregularities relating to the PAC Chairman, informed the governor's office.

On June 11, Roy and his son Subhranshu Roy joined TMC in the presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. This came a month after the TMC secured a landslide victory in the West Bengal Assembly elections. (ANI)