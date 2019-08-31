BJP to organise workshop on Article 370 on Sunday

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): A workshop to discuss the strategy of spreading public awareness and outreach programme regarding the repeal of Article 370 will be organised at the BJP headquarters here on Sunday.

All state units party presidents and members of task forces formed for the purpose will be present in the workshop.

The ruling party has formed two teams to take out the party's message among the public on the issue. The teams are headed by Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

BJP working president JP Nadda and organisation general secretary BL Santosh will also be present in the workshop. (ANI)

