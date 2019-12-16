BJP to protest against TMC, Cong, Left party for spreading rumour about citizenship law

New Delhi [India], Dec 15 (ANI): BJP has decided to organise protests in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Kerala and Punjab against Congress, TMC and communist party for spreading rumours about the citizenship law.

In a letter dated December 14 to the chief of party units of these states, Arun Singh, general secretary, states that as per the direction of the party's working president JP Nadda, the party workers in these states would hold protests at the district level against "selfish political parties."

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Parsi and Christian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed by both the Houses of Parliament earlier this week and became an Act with President Ram Nath Kovind giving his assent to it on November 12. (ANI)

