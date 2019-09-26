BJP will go among public to spread Gandhian principals.
BJP to reach out to masses to spread Gandhiji's ideals

ANI | Updated: Sep 26, 2019 15:14 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 26 (ANI): More than 3,000 lawmakers, legislators, councillors and state party functionaries of the BJP will go among public to popularise Gandhian principles as part of "Gandhi Sankalp Yatra" planned on the occasion of his 150th birth anniversary.
In a letter to senior party functionaries, BJP working president JP Nadda has instructed the leaders to go among the masses to discuss Gandhi's principles, their relevance, Khadi, cleanliness and importance of self-dependence in life. The party aims to cover 7,26,525 km and 387480 villages in the yatra.
The party leaders will be taking party workers along with them at the yatra and have been instructed to involve as many people as possible.
Each such party functionary will be travelling a minimum five kilometres covering a minimum of six villages every day for 15 days as part the yatra to spread the principals of Mahatma Gandhi.
They will, the letter suggests, also spread awareness about the government's flagship Swachch Bharat Abhiyan, Ayushman Bharat, Jal Shakti mission among the people during their journey, which will run through October 2 to January 30, 2020.
"This yatra will be the greatest public participation programme to celebrate the relevance of Gandhi's principals," Nadda wrote in the letter.
The leaders are instructed to submit a detailed plan of their programme of "Gandhi Sankalp Yatra" to the central party leadership. As a part of the elaborate programme, the BJP leaders will start their day with breakfast in a village at 8 am and conclude their day at 6 in the evening with prayers. They will be staying in a village at night.
Several activities including home visits, discussion on Gandhi's ideals and de-addiction, morning ferries, and press meets will be organised during the yatra. (ANI)

iocl