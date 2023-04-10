BJP to release first list of candidates for Karnataka assembly election today

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 10 (ANI): Former chief minister of Karnataka and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) veteran BS Yediyurappa on Monday said that the party will release the first list of candidates for around 170-180 seats on Monday.

Senior BJP leaders on Sunday attended the CEC meeting for the Karnataka Assembly elections scheduled to be held next month at the party headquarters in the national capital.

Earlier, on Saturday, Amit Shah held a meeting at BJP president Nadda's residence in the national capital to discuss and finalise the list of candidates for the May 10 polls.

Yediyurappa who participated in Saturday's meeting said, "The first list of candidates for around 170-180 seats will be released by today evening".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP Chief JP Nadda, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi participated in the meeting.

CM Bommai on Sunday announced that he is contesting from the Shiggaon constituency.

In the 2018 Assembly elections, the BJP emerged as the largest single party in the last Assembly elections, winning 104 seats, with the Congress winning 80 and the JD(S) 37 seats.

The elections for the 224-member Karnataka Legislative Assembly will be held on May 10, and the counting of votes for the Assembly will be held on May 13. (ANI)