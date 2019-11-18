BJP to stage 'Sadak Bandh' throughout Telangana on Nov 19, says K Laxman

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): BJP will stage a 'sadak bandh' throughout Telangana on November 19 against the acts of some officials in the state government who are acting like "agents of the ruling TRS" by going against those who sided with the TSRTC employees, said the party's state President Dr K Laxman.

"It is most unfortunate that some IAS officers in Telangana are acting as agents of ruling TRS party by not only filing false affidavits, false data, and false allegations and have gone to an extent of levelling charges against BJP and even RTC employees that they are conspiring to dethrone the present state government," Laxman told ANI on Sunday.

"BJP is going to participate in the 'Sadak Bandh' program. I myself will lead the agitation on that day and this should become an eye-opener to the government. And see to it that the TSRTC employees' genuine demands are met, otherwise the government shall face adverse consequences in the state," he added.

Dr Laxman further added that the High Court should take suo moto cognizance of the statements issued by the Transport Principal Secretary, in which he had blamed the BJP and also questioned whether standing up for the rightful demands of the TSRTC employees could be seen as a move to destabilize the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led state government.

"I demand the Transport Principal Secretary Sunil Sharma either to prove his allegations or resign. Let even the High Court take it as suo moto and let an enquiry be made in what way and how BJP has tried to destabilize this Government. When we are fighting for the genuine causes of RTC employees in a peaceful and democratic manner. How can a Government representative an IAS officer throw the blame on opposition parties," he said.

The employees have been on a strike since October 5 with several demands including revision of pay.

On November 14, The Joint Action Committee (JAC), which was formed to lead the protest, took the decision to keep aside the demand as the government showed no signs of softening its stand on the 41st day of the protest.

At least five TSRTC employees have committed suicide since the commencement of the strike. (ANI)