BJP to start 'Maha Prachar Abhiyan' for UP urban body elections from April 24

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 23 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will start its campaign in the entire state on Monday and start the public meetings, and send off the campaign chariot, an official release said on Sunday.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak along with the ministers of the state government will address public meetings in support of the party candidates in the urban body elections with the aim of the party's resounding victory in the urban body elections.

On Monday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will address public meetings in Saharanpur, Shamli and Amroha, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya Jhansi and Brajesh Pathak Ghaziabad.

Along with this, the chariot made by the party for campaigning in the civic elections will also be flagged off.



State General Secretary of the party Sanjay Rai told that the Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath will reach Saharanpur at 11:45 am on Monday. CM Yogi will address a public meeting organized at Maharaj Singh Degree College Ground, Janta Road, Saharanpur while appealing to the public to vote in favour of Dr Ajay Kumar, the candidate for the post of Mayor in Saharanpur Municipal Corporation.

CM Yogi will reach Shamli at 1:20 pm. BB in Shamli Addressing the public meeting organized in Inter College, he will appeal to make BJP victorious. After this, he will address a public meeting organized in support of party candidate Shashi Jain at Joya Road, Amroha at 3:45 pm.

State Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya will reach Jhansi at 11:10 am on Monday. Deputy CM will address a public meeting organized at Haat Ka Maidan Nagra, Jhansi, appealing to the public to vote in favour of Bihari Lal Arya, the candidate for the post of mayor in Jhansi Municipal Corporation and the candidates for the post of corporator.

State's Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak will reach Ghaziabad at 11 am on Monday. Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak will address the nomination meeting organized in Ghaziabad.

Ministers of State with independent charge Aseem Arun and Narendra Kashyap will also address the public meeting. While former State President and Cabinet Minister Surya Pratap Shahi Ayodhya, Swatantra Dev Singh Kanpur, Cabinet Minister Suresh Khanna and Minister of State (Independent Charge) JPS Rathore Shahjahanpur, Minister of State (Independent Charge) Kapil Dev Agarwal and State Vice President Pankaj Singh Meerut, East Central Minister Santosh Gangwar will address public meetings organized in Bareilly. (ANI)

