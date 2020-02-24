BJP to target Uddhav Thackeray govt for non waiver of farm loans, says Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 24 (ANI): On the day when the Budget session of the Maharashtra Assembly commences, former state Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said that the BJP will target the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government over its failure on giving loan waivers to farmers.

"The Budget session is going to begin today, but till now the Maharashtra government has not announced the loan waivers for the farmers. After forming the government, CM Uddhav Thackeray had himself assured that farmers will be freed from the clutches of loans, but it has not happened to date," Fadnavis told reporters here.

The Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly further said that the BJP will also raise the issue of rising crimes against women in the state.

The Budget session of the Maharashtra Assembly beginning today is scheduled to continue till March 20. (ANI)

