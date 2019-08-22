BJP top brass holds meeting with in-charges of poll-bound states

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Union Home Minister and BJP President Amit Shah, BJP Working President JP Nadda, and BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B L Santosh on Tuesday held a meeting with election in-charges of the states of Haryana, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, and Delhi.

Assembly polls in Maharashtra, Haryana, and Jharkhand are slated for later this year.

Polls in Delhi are scheduled to take place in February next year.

After the last assembly elections, BJP sprung to power in Maharashtra, Haryana, and Jharkhand whereas in Delhi the party was routed with only three candidates managing to score a victory out of total 70 seats. (ANI)

