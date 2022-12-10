BJP trying to abolish Muslim Personal Law: Samajwadi Party MP ST Hasan on Uniform Civil Code Bill

By Toshi Mandola

New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): Samajwadi Party MP ST Hasan on Friday opposed the 'Uniform Civil Code in India Bill, 2020', which was introduced in the Rajya Sabha and said that the bill has been brought just to abolish the Muslim Personal Law.

Moradabad MP Hasan while opposing the Uniform Civil Code Bill 2020 said, "I do not appreciate this bill at all. After all, why do people see only two marriages of Muslims? Muslim personal law includes many laws other than marriage which the government is trying to abolish and we are against this."

He further alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party is trying to abolish Muslim Personal Law.

"It has been 75 years since independence, at the time of independence it was said that everyone has every right to follow their religion, but the Bharatiya Janata Party is trying to abolish the Muslim Personal Law," said Hasan.

The Samajwadi Party MP said claimed that Muslims are being treated in such a way that they cannot follow their customs.

"If the government has legalized the live-in relationship in the country, then what is the justification for marriage?" he asked.

"People talk about two to three marriages among Muslims, but the circumstances behind the marriage should also be known. When someone is not having children or his wife is sick, he is allowed to marry a second time. That too when he takes approval from the first wife," he said.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Arjun Lal Meena from Udaipur, while talking to ANI, welcomed the introduction of a private member's bill to bring the Uniform Civil Code.



"I come from a tribal society and Hindu Marriage Act does not apply to us. Although I have also got married for the second time as I did not have any children but it was done with the approval of my first wife. But in Muslim society, two to three marriages are done without any concrete reason. That's why I welcome the Uniform Civil Code Bill 2020," said Meena.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena on Friday introduced the 'Uniform Civil Code in India Bill, 2020' in the Upper House.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP introduced the Bill during private members' business, while Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was in the chair.

However, the Opposition members strongly opposed the introduction of the Bill.

Members from CPI-M, CPI, DMK, Congress, RJD, Samajwadi Party and NCP were among those who opposed the introduction of 'Uniform Civil Code in India Bill, 2020' by BJP member Kirodi Lal Meena and urged him to withdraw it.

The bill seeks to provide for the constitution of the National Inspection and Investigation Committee for preparation of Uniform Civil Code and its implementation throughout the territory of India and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

The bill was later introduced following a division with 63 "ayes", 23 noes and no abstention.

The proposal concerning Uniform Civil Code is intended to have uniform personal laws for all citizens, regardless of their religion, sex, gender and sexual orientation.

Currently, the personal laws of various communities are governed by their religious scriptures.

The code comes under Article 44 of the Constitution which lays down that the state shall endeavour to secure a Uniform Civil Code for the citizens throughout the territory of India. (ANI)

