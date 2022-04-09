BJP wants AAP as alternative to Congress, says Salman Khurshid

Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 9 (ANI): Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Salman Khurshid on Saturday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party wants the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as an alternative to Congress as they can handle the AAP easily.

"BJP is still scared of Congress, even when we have been reduced to such a small party in terms of representation in parliament, but not in terms of footprint across the country. They want to push AAP because they find AAP as a good advisory. They can handle AAP very easily, probably already handling it but they can not handle Congress. Therefore, they have to say AAP vs BJP," said Salman Khurshid.

Speaking with ANI, he further said, "As far as we are concerned, we are a party for the people of India and the county is with us, whatever needs to be done for it, we will do it. BJP does nothing other than propaganda."



While replying to a question about any leadership crisis in the Congress party, the leader said that there is no crisis of leadership in the party but is of politics. The party has leaders who have happily served the country for a long while.

"The crisis is of politics and not of leadership and not just the politics of our party but the politics of the country and all the parties. We have the leadership. We are committed to our leaders and admire them. We have faith in them. The party has not become weak following a few defeats," Khurshid said.

When asked about the party's decision on the demands of G-23, he said, "We belong to G-500, all of us belong to G-500. Why are we worried about G-23. We are G-500, 1000, 2000 and many more." (ANI)

