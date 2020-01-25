BJP wants Delhi where Shaheen Bagh never happens: Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], Jan 25 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday took digs at opponents of Citizenship Amendment Act, saying the BJP wants to create a Delhi "where Shaheen Bagh never happens".

He said voters should press button in favour of the party with such force that the protestors at Shaheen Bagh leave the venue by themselves when voting takes place in Delhi on February 8.

Addressing "Jeet ki Goonj" programme at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here, he said that BJP wants a Delhi which is free of pollution, where residents have clean drinking water, uninterrupted power, good education facilities for children, world-class roads, no traffic jams and where Shaheen-Bagh never takes place," he said.

A protest against CAA are being held at Shaheen Bagh since last month.

He urged party's "cyber-warriors" to reach out to youth and their families in Delhi and urge them to vote for BJP.

"Push the button with such force that the current makes the protestors leave Shaheen Bagh on February 8," he said.

Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has transformed the country and now wants to transform Delhi. He accused AAP of making false promises.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and party MPs Gautam Gambhir, Hans Raj Hans, and Dr Harsh Vardhan were among those present.

Assembly elections in Delhi will take place on February 8 and votes will be counted on February 11.

In 2015, Aam Aadmi Party got a landslide victory by winning 67 of the 70 Assembly seats in the national capital. (ANI)

