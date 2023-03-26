"BJP wants to avoid Adani questions, PM silent on him": Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday launched a fresh attack on the BJP over her brother and Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the Lok Sabha, saying the move was a ploy by the ruling party to evade questions on the Adani issue in Parliament.

Taking to Twitter, Priyanka Gandhi posted, "BJP wants to avoid this (Adani) question. The entire Parliament, barring the Opposition, is silent and the Prime Minister himself has turned mute."

"They (BJP) are levelling all kinds of charges on Rahul. However, the PM remains silent on whose money was invested in shell companies owned by Gautam Adani and why isn't it being investigated," Priyanka wrote.

Tagging a photograph of her brother to her post, Priyanka highlighted three key statements of Rahul during a press conference on his disqualification on Saturday.

In the first of these three statements, Rahul said, "Prime Minister was scared of my next speech that was to come on Adani. I saw it in his eyes."



"The moot question remains: who invested Rs 20,000 crore in the Adani shell firms? I will keep raising this question," the former Wayanad MP said, in another statement that her sister highlighted.

In the third statement that Priyanka tagged to her post, Rahul refused to tender an apology for the remark for which he was convicted and eventually disqualified from the Lower House, saying, "My name is not Savarkar, my name is Gandhi. Gandhis don't apologise to anyone."

Rahul claimed that he was not scared of going to prison, adding his disqualification was aimed merely at diverting public attention from the controversy over the report by US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research against the Adani Group.

He alleged that the BJP-led central government was protecting the billionaire investor, who was accused of stock manipulation by the US short-seller.

"Why is the BJP protecting Gautam Adani? Kyun ki aap hi Adani ho," Rahul alleged.

He added, "The whole game of disqualification and allegations (against him) by ministers is aimed at distracting people from the Adani issue." (ANI)

