BJP wants to make Delhi Shanti Bagh, says Manoj Tiwari

New Delhi [India], Feb 3 (ANI): Delhi BJP unit president Manoj Tiwari on Monday said that his party wants to make the city-state 'Shanti Bagh' (Garden of Peace) while the rivals want to make entire Delhi a Shaheen Bagh.

"On the one hand, there are people who want to make Delhi a Shaheen bagh while on the other, there are people who want to make Delhi a Shanti Bagh," said Tiwari while addressing a public meeting in Karkardooma here.

"This election is going to decide the fate of Delhi. On the one side, there are crybabies while on the other, there are people who walk the path of truth," he said.

"On the one hand, there are anarchists while on the other, there are nationalists. On the one hand, there are people who delay the hanging of Nirbhaya's convicts while on the other, there are people who have made the POCSO Act to book sexual offenders," he added.

Delhi will go to polls on February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)