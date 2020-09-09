BJP whip to Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in House on September 14

New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party issued a three-line whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs asking them to be present in the House on September 14.

The election for the post of Deputy Chairman of the Upper House is slated to take place on September 14, the first day of the monsoon session of Parliament.

The last date for filing nomination is September 11 till 12 noon.

JD-U member Harivansh has been fielded as the NDA nominee.

The BJP has already started consultations to seek support for the NDA candidate. Sources said efforts are also being made for consensus so that there is a unanimous election to the post.

The monsoon session of Parliament is scheduled to begin from September 14 and conclude on October 1, without any day off.

Both the Houses of Parliament will sit for four hours daily adhering to coronavirus precautionary measures.

On the first day of the session on September 14, the Lower House will meet from 9 AM to 1 PM and sitting in the Upper House will be held from 3 PM to 7 PM.

On subsequent days, proceedings in Rajya Sabha will be held from 9 AM till 1 PM while the time for Lok Sabha sittings has been fixed from 3 PM to 7 PM. (ANI)







