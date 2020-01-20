BJP will become stronger under the leadership of PM Modi and Nadda, says Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], Jan 20 (ANI): Congratulating JP Nadda for getting elected unopposed as BJP's national president, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that the party will become stronger under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nadda.

"Heartiest congratulations to Nadda on being elected the national president of BJP. I believe that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and JP Nadda, BJP will become stronger," Shah said while addressing a gathering at the felicitation programme at the BJP headquarters here.

Adding that BJP is the only party that selects its leaders on the basis of their experience and commitment, the former party president said: "Under the leadership of PM Modi, we have won a lot of elections. We have won the recent general elections with a great majority."

"However, there are some booths wherein BJP has not won the elections and I firmly believe that the party will touch new heights under the guidance of Nadda. I consider myself fortunate to serve the party as the president for the last five years," Shah said.

He also added that BJP has fulfilled all its promises to people.

"Be it the issue of Ram Mandir, Triple Talaq, abrogation of Article 370, the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the BJP has fulfilled its promises to its people. It is because of the party workers at the ground that the party is touching new heights," Shah said.

Earlier today, Nadda was elected unopposed as the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party following the party's organizational poll process.

Several party leaders including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and Nitin Gadkari were present during the announcement.

Nadda will replace Amit Shah who is currently serving as Union Home Minister in the Narendra Modi Cabinet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will felicitate Nadda later today at the party headquarters.

A former Himachal Pradesh minister, Nadda has the organizational experience and became party's working president in June 2019 after the ruling party swept the Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)