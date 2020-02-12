BJP will continue to lose in state elections, says Karti Chidambaram

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Feb 12 (ANI): Congress leader Karti Chidambaram on Tuesday said that BJP will continue to lose in state elections in the future.

"People who vote in state assembly election will vote differently than a parliamentary election. BJP is thinking that they can win in state elections also but the Delhi election clearly shows what is the reality. This will continue in all the next elections in all states," Karti told reporters.

"To analyze the digital data and social media, political parties are keeping political strategists. But they are not the reasons for the victory of a party. A state party principal and good leadership is the reason for victory," he added.

"My takeaway from Delhi Elections 2020 is, people will vote differently in assembly and parliament elections. "National" leaders can't win state polls. Centralised leadership model will fall short most of the time to strong state leadership in assembly polls. Local issues matter," he tweeted.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP galloped to a landslide victory by winning 62 of the 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly election in the face of a high-voltage election campaign by the BJP, which fielded a battery of Union Ministers and Chief Ministers in its poll campaign, spearheaded by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (ANI)