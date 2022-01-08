BJP will follow all COVID protocols issued by EC: Goa CM

Panaji (Goa) [India], January 8 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday welcomed the decision taken by the Election Commission to declare the elections keeping in mind the COVID situation in the country, adding that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will follow all guidelines issued by the Commission.

Speaking to ANI, Goa CM said, "I welcome the decision taken by the Election Commission to declare the elections keeping in mind the COVID-situation in India. All guidelines issued by the EC will be followed by BJP."

This comes as the ECI announced the schedule for the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Punjab, Manipur and Uttarakhand and directed that no physical political rallies and roadshows will be allowed till January 15.



Sawant exuded confidence in being re-elected to the power in Goa with a full majority.

"BJP will come to power in Goa with the full majority again," he stated.

Meanwhile, Assembly elections in Goa are scheduled to be held on February 14.

The counting of votes in all states will take place on March 10. The poll dates were announced by Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra at a press conference in Delhi today. With the announcement of poll dates, the model code of conduct has come into force. (ANI)

