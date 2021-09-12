BJP will form 'double-engine' govt in Uttarakhand in 2022 Assembly polls, says Dharmendra Pradhan

New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): Ahead of the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly polls, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday expressed confidence that the BJP will form a 'double-engine' government in the state in the upcoming elections under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a press conference where Uttarakhand Congress MLA from Purola Rajkumar joined the BJP at the party headquarters here today, Pradhan said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a special attachment with the 'Dev Bhumi'. In the upcoming elections, we will form a double-engine government in Uttarakhand under the leadership of PM Modi."

He further said, "I have been associated with the party's political activities in Uttarakhand for a very long time. From Dehradun to the villages situated in the hills, Rajkumar ji who joined the BJP from the Congress today is known for his sensitivity, belligerence and leadership qualities."

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and state BJP president Madan Kaushik were also present at the press conference held today.

Speaking on the occasion, Dhami said, "People are impressed with the work done by PM Modi, hence joining our party. These joinings will further strengthen our party."



Congress MLA Rajkumar after joining the BJP said, "I am impressed by the work done by PM Modi. He took the country to the global level. His work including road construction, the welfare of SC/ST in Uttarakhand, and the way he managed the COVID-19 pandemic in the country is admirable. BJP works for the people."



"BJP is working towards the upliftment of the lower caste and making them independent, while Congress has made these people dependent on subsidies since Independence. I've joined the party today after seeing BJP's great work in Uttarakhand," he added.

Struggling to keep its flock together, Uttarakhand Congress received a jolt with one of its sitting MLA's, Rajkumar from Purola Assembly constituency joined BJP today in New Delhi.

Rajkumar was earlier a BJP MLA and had occupied the post of secretary in the party's state unit.

The significance of the joining can be gauged from fact that Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and state unit chief Madan Kaushik both were present to welcome the Congress legislator in the party's fold.

Polls for the 70 member Uttarakhand Assembly are likely to take place in early 2022. (ANI)