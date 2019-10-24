BJP will form government in Haryana: Capt Abhimanyu

Hisar (Haryana) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Haryana Minister Captain Abhimanyu on Thursday exuded confidence that his party will again form the government in Haryana.

Speaking to media here, he said the party respects the verdict of people and party workers had worked hard.

" The election results are yet to come. The trends that are coming indicate that the BJP will form the government in Haryana once again. We respect the mandate. The workers have done the hard work," he said.

Captain Abhimanyu, who holds charge of eight portfolios, was trailing at 3 pm in the vote count in Narnaund constituency of Hisar district.

Jannnayak Janta Party candidate Ram Kumar Gautam, a former BJP MLA, was leading by a margin of 1,828 votes. (ANI)

