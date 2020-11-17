BJP will form government in Telangana in 2023: G Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 17 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will form the government in 2023 in Telangana when assembly election will be held in the state.

Reddy while speaking to media said, "The people of Telangana and especially Hyderabad are fed up with the nepotism politics in Telangana and we are sure that BJP is going to form the government in the upcoming 2023 general elections."

"We have taken a clear image of how the party must work in the state to win the hearts of people thus leading to the formation of BJP government in 2023. The best example is the recent Dubbak by-elections. In the Dubbak by-elections, it was clear that people are inclined towards BJP and are willing to teach a lesson to Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS)," he added.



Meanwhile, K Laxman, National OBC Morcha President, BJP said that his party is working towards winning the 2023 elections.

"The people of Telangana state are tired of TRS and its politics and are turning towards BJP for hope. In the recent Bihar election, everyone said that NDA is going to face a failure in the state but on the contrary NDA formed the government," he said.

"So, even the people of Telangana are hoping for a change in their life. And we aim to achieve this by bringing BJP into power in 2023 and we are working into this," he added. (ANI)

