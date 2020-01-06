BJP will form govt in Delhi, says Vijay Goel

New Delhi [India], Jan 6 (ANI): BJP leader Vijay Goel on Monday expressed confidence that his party will form the government in Delhi, which will go to polls next month.

"We are confident that BJP will form the government in Delhi," Goel tweeted.

Goel blamed the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for failing to control water and air pollution in Delhi.

"In the last Lok Sabha election, BJP won all seven seats and by that calculation, we won 65 Assembly seats in Delhi. We also won the last Delhi municipal corporation election. People of Delhi have seen development by the Modi government," Goel told ANI.

"AAP used to say that they were stopped from doing work in the last five years. They created the biggest problem of water and pollution in Delhi," he said.

The Model Code of Conduct came into force in Delhi on Monday with the Election Commission announcing that assembly polls in the national capital will be held on February 8.

The last date of filing nomination is January 21 while the last date of withdrawal of candidature is January 24.

The ensuing Assembly election in Delhi will witness a triangular fight between the ruling AAP, BJP and Congress.

In the 2015 polls, AAP won 67 of 70 seats while the BJP could win only three. Congress, which was in power for 15 years in Delhi between 1998 to 2013, drew a blank. (ANI)

