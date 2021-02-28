BJP will form next government in West Bengal: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that there is wave of change in West Bengal and coined a new slogan '2 May Didi-Gayi, BJP Aayi'.

He also attacked Trinamool Congress, saying after the communist and Congress, now TMC has runied the state.

"There is the wave of change in West Bengal. Trinamool Congress (TMC) did not let farmers and the poor benefit from the Centre's policies. There is violence and corruption in the State. First, it was the communist and then Congress, who ruined Bengal and now TMC," said Chouhan said.

Chouhan also offered prayers at Kalighat Temple in Kolkata during his visit to the state.

"This is a holy land where great men Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa,Swami Vivekananda were born here," he said.

"Here is so much violence in the state, and till now 130 BJP workers have sacrificed their lives and these sacrifices will not go in vain.The actual mean of TMC is 'todo, maro aur cato," he added.

As the Assembly elections draw closer, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan arrived to visit poll-bound West Bengal on February 27.

The Election Commission of India has announced the dates of the Assembly election, on Friday. The 296-member Bengal Assembly elections will be conducted in eight phases.

The Election Commission on Friday announced eight - phased polling in West Bengal from March 27 to April 29.(ANI)







