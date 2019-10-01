BJP will form next govt in West Bengal, says Shah

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): BJP President Amit Shah on Tuesday expressed confidence that the party will form the next government in West Bengal, asking people to give the BJP a chance to realise the dream of "Sonar Bangla".

Addressing the 'NRC-Jagaran Abhiyan' at Netaji Indoor Stadium here, Shah said that the people of the state have expressed their desire for a change of guard by sending 18 BJP candidates to Lok Sabha.

"People of West Bengal have expressed their desire for change by giving us 18 seats in the last Lok Sabha elections. BJP is going to form a government in the leadership of Narendra Modi ji in West Bengal in the next polls," Shah told the gathering.

Asserting that the state was going downwards since independence in terms of development, he said that the dispensations in the state did not do enough to realize the dream of "Sonar Bangla" (Golden Bangla). "You give chances to communists and Trinamool Congress. Please give me a chance and we will deliver 'Sonar Bangla' to you," he said.

The Home Minister thanked people for electing 18 BJP candidates to the lower house of Parliament and said that their votes to BJP played a huge role in BJP achieving a thumping mandate of over 300 seats in the general elections.

Expressing anguish over the killing of BJP workers in political violence, Shah said: "Even (Lok Sabha) election results have not ended the atrocities on our workers. Over 30 activists have been killed. I assure that our workers' sacrifice will pay a dividend in the next state elections."

He said people faced hardships in celebrating Durga Puja, Saraswati Puja, and Vasant Panchami prior to the Lok Sabha elections which changed. "You give us 18 seats and now no one can dare to put a ban on Durga puja, Saraswati puja etc," he said.

Shah also said that the Centre will bring the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) to grant citizenship to Hindus, Jains, Buddhists and Christians who flee persecution in Muslim dominated countries and settle in India, vowing to deport "every single infiltrator" from the state. (ANI)