BJP will get thumping majority in Goa, says Devendra Fadnavis

Panaji (Goa) [India], March 9 (ANI): BJP Goa election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party will win the state Assembly polls with a thumping majority.

This comes after the exit polls predicted a hung Assembly in Goa with a close contest between the BJP and Congress.

Upon reaching Goa, Fadnavis talked to ANI and said, "I am absolutely sure that BJP will get good results, people are ready to come with us and with them, we will get a thumping majority."



Taking a jibe at the Congress for "locking up MLAs", the BJP leader said, "How can Congress form the government if it does not trust its own MLAs and locks them up?"

Meanwhile, All India Congress Committee (AICC) Secretary Ivan D'Souza came down heavily on BJP alleging "horse-trading" by the party and said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other leaders landed in Goa ahead of counting for the state Assembly polls.

Earlier, Congress Goa general secretary Sunil Kauthankar said that they have not forced any candidate to stay over at the resort. "They voluntarily decided to stay together," he said. (ANI)

