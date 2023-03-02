"BJP will impact poll outcomes in N-E": Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said the BJP would impact the poll outcomes in all three Northeast states -- Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya.

While Meghalaya CM and the ruling NPP chief Conrad Sangma has already dropped hints of a post-poll alliance after most exit polls projected a hung House in the state, Rijiju's assertion that the BJP would influence outcomes in all 3 states indicates that the party could also be thinking along similar lines.

As per the latest counting trends in the three states, the BJP was on course to return to power in Tripura and Nagaland, in alliance with its respective partners IPFT and the NDPP.



However, the BJP was likely to fall short of securing the majority numbers on its own in Meghalaya, thereby opening up the possibility of a post-poll alliance.

The BJP-IPFT had already crossed the mjority mark, as per the latest counting trends shared by the Election Commission (EC).

Speaking to ANI, Rijiju said the people were voting for the BJP as the work done by the Centre was impacting their daily lives in a positive way.

"The manner in which BJP is winning the Northeast and garnering people's support in the region shows that the fruits of the work done by our government under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was reaching the far flung corners of the country. If we're winning elections, it means we're winning people's confidence," Rijiju said.

Rijiju, who hails from Arunachal Pradesh, added, "Only the BJP will impact poll outcomes in the entire Northeast." (ANI)

