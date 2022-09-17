BJP will lose the upcoming state election, claims Himachal Congress chief Pratibha Singh

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 17: The Himachal Pradesh Congress claimed on Saturday that after its victory in assembly bypolls candidates supported by it had done well in university elections which was a sign that people would vote against the ruling BJP in the upcoming polls.

In a statement issued here, the Congress claimed that BJP-supported candidates had lost in the state university non-teaching, Executive Council (EC) and Court member elections. Himachal Pradesh State Congress Chief and wife of former late Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, Pratibha Singh said that the BJP will lose the upcoming state election.

According to the Congress statement, commenting on the success of the state university elections, Singh said, "the defeat of BJP-supported candidates has made it clear that the wind of change of power is intact in the state. The success of the Congress's victory in the four by-elections of the state, including Mandi parliamentary constituency, Arki, Jubbal Kotkhai and Fatehpur assembly elections, is now going to continue in the state assembly elections as well. "

Singh while congratulating Rajkumari and Ramlal for winning the election of EC and court member respectively, expressed hope that both the office bearers will work for the protection of employees' interests.

"Hundreds of employees are working in the university from all over the state. These university elections make clear the direction of the political winds in the entire state," said Singh



Expressing gratitude to all the employees of the university for putting their stamp on the Congress ideology, she expressed hope that in the upcoming assembly elections in the state, with solidarity, the employees and people will vote against the BJP policies and decisions.

Singh further said, "Congress will remove the discrimination being faced by the employees as soon as it comes to power. A big message of Congress's victory in Himachal Pradesh would go to the whole country which would then prove to be a big public opinion against rising inflation and unemployment in the country and would decide the direction and condition of future politics of the country."

Himachal Pradesh will go to the polls later this year. The Congress in April this year had appointed Pratibha Virbhadra Singh as chief of the party's state unit and Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu as chairman of the campaign committee.

The party has sought to strike a balance among various caste groups in the state and accommodated its senior leaders. Former Union minister Anand Sharma has been appointed as chairman of the steering committee and former Himachal Pradesh Minister Asha Kumari as its convenor.

The 10-member Steering Committee includes former state Congress chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore, Dhaniram Shandil, Viplove Thakur, Kaul Singh Thakur, Ram Lal Thakur, Chander Kumar, Suresh Chandel, and Harshwardhan Chouhan. (ANI)

