BJP will not be able to prove corruption of even a rupee in court: AAP after Manish Sisodia's arrest

New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday said that BJP will not be able to prove corruption of even a rupee when the case of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and party leader Manish Sisodia, who was arrested by CBI in the excise policy case, will go to court.

Addressing a press conference, AAP leader Atishi said, "Today CBI has arrested Manish Sisodia. When Sisodia was going to the CBI office in the morning, he himself had said that he would be arrested today."

The AAP leader said Sisodia was the same person who "transformed" the Delhi schools.

"Who is Manish, who transformed the schools of Delhi? Worked to improve government schools. Every person in the country used to believe that one cannot study in government schools then Manish boosted everyone's confidence and sent poor children to medical college," she said.

"This arrest is not related to the investigation or government policy but this arrest of Manish Sisodia is linked to the growing popularity of AAP and Kejriwal," she added.

The AAP leader said that CBI could not provide any proof even after one year's investigation.

"BJP says Manish Sisodia did a scam of Rs 10,000 crores. Where is this money? Was this money found at Sisodia's house, bank or any other place? Nothing was found even after one year of investigation" said Atishi.



"When Manish Sisodia's case will go to court, BJP government will not be able to prove corruption of even one rupee," she added.

"BJP is afraid of AAP and Kejriwal, so efforts are being made through its agencies to destroy AAP, but we are not afraid whether the BJP put them in jail or even hangs them. If you arrest one Minish Sisodia, thousand will be born," she said.

Sisodia was arrested in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, after eight hours of questioning on Sunday.

Earlier, the CBI had asked Sisodia to appear for questioning on February 19. Last Sunday, Sisodia requested the central agency to defer questioning, saying that he is "preparing the budget" at present and can only appear before it towards February-end.

However, Sisodia has not been named an accused in the chargesheet filed in the case. Arrested businessmen Vijay Nair and Abhishek are among the seven accused named in the chargesheet.

In August last year, the CBI searched Sisodia's bank locker in connection with the case. The deputy CM claimed the sleuths did not find any incriminating material in his locker.

Several raids were conducted at 21 places in Delhi and the National Capital Region, including Sisodia's residence, and the premises of four public servants last year, according to a CBI officer, who further said that the raids were conducted across 7 states.

The CBI launched a probe in the matter on the basis of a report forwarded by the Delhi chief secretary to LG Saxena recommending a probe by the central agency. (ANI)

