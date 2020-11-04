BJP will post 'bumper' victory in Madhya Pradesh, says CM Shivraj Chauhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 4 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said that there has been massive voting in the by-polls in the state and the BJP will also post a "bumper" victory.

"People turned up in large numbers to cast votes overcoming the fear of Covid-19 . This is the strength of our democracy. There has been a bumper (massive) voting, BJP's victory will also be bumper," Chouhan told ANI.

"I thank all the voters. They voted for the BJP with enthusiasm," he added.



Madhya Pradesh recorded 57.09 per cent polling till 5 pm for assembly bye-elections on 28 seats on Tuesday.

The highest voter turnout in the state was witnessed on Agar seat (80.46 per cent) while the lowest is in Sumaoli (41.79 per cent), as per the data provided by the Election Commission.

The by-poll for seats in 10 states is being held along with assembly polls in Bihar. The results will be declared on November 10. (ANI)

