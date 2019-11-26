BJP will safeguard its MLA candidates for Karnataka by-polls: Shobha Karandlaje

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 25 (ANI): Snapping back at Congress leader Siddaramaiah over his remarks on MLAs, BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje on Monday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party will safeguard all its MLA candidates and will make them win in the upcoming Karnataka by-elections.

The reaction from Karandlaje comes after former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on November 20 had said, "Our agenda is to make sure that all the disqualified MLAs lose the election. Whether JD(S) supports BJP or not, is not the issue to talk about at this point in time."

The BJP leader said, "Congress doesn't need to worry about our MLA candidates. We will safeguard them and we are working for their win in the by-poll election. Congress is desperate and they are organising protests against election commission."

Exuding confidence in the upcoming by-elections, Karandlaje said, "We will win all 15 seats to make sure BS Yediyurappa government will run for the full term of its tenure."

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court upheld K R Ramesh Kumar's decision to disqualify 17 rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs under the anti-defection law and said that they can contest the upcoming by-elections in the state.

The rebel legislators were also barred from contesting polls for the duration of the current assembly, which is slated to end in 2023.

The move marked the end of Congress-JD (S) coalition government, paving way for BJP to stake claim to form a new government in the state.

The disgruntled MLAs then moved the apex court challenging their disqualification. They sought quashing of the order passed by the Speaker and prohibition imposed on them to contest elections.

The matter was reserved by the court on October 25.

The elections for 15 out of 17 seats are slated to be held on December 5 since the poll body had withheld the elections for two seats -- Maski and Rajarajeshwari -- as the petitions against these Assembly constituencies are pending in the Karnataka High Court. (ANI)

