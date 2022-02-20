BJP will strive for UP to be among safest, most educated and prosperous states: Amit Shah

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 20 (ANI): Attacking the Samajwadi Party (SP) in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said "when the government runs on family, caste and appeasement politics, every section of society suffers".

He said BJP aims to take Uttar Pradesh to the top of the list of safest, most educated and prosperous states.

"When the government runs on the basis of family politics instead of policies, instead of the welfare of all, it runs for the welfare of only one caste and religion, instead of constitution and law, it runs on the basis of vote bank and appeasement, then every section of society suffers," Amit Shah said while addressing 'Prabuddh Jan Sambad' in Lucknow.

"After 2014, Modiji made many efforts to take Uttar Pradesh forward but the SP government was a major obstacle in those efforts. Whatever scheme Modiji used to send, the SP government used to limit it to a particular caste and class. BJP has restored the pride of Uttar Pradesh by giving a transparent government in the state," he said.

"The constitution teaches us to be sensitive. There should be a government for the poor and downtrodden. Government should be chosen based on development works and not by favouritism or personal relationships," he added.

Two phases of the seven phased polling for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly have been completed. The third phase of the elections is scheduled for February 20. Polling for the remaining phases will take place on February 23, 27 and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)