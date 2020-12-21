BJP will struggle to cross double digits in West Bengal, says Prashant Kishor; BJP hits back

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 21 (ANI): A war of words erupted between poll strategist Prashant Kishor and BJP's National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya after the former predicted that the BJP will struggle to crosse "double digits" in West Bengal polls.

Prashant Kishor, who was roped in by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress for the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021, also indicated that he will quit Twitter if the BJP performs any better in the state than his prediction.

"For all the hype AMPLIFIED by a section of supportive media, in reality BJP will struggle to CROSS DOUBLE DIGITS in #WestBengal. PS: Please save this tweet and if BJP does any better I must quit this space!" Kishor tweeted.

Hitting back at Prashant Kishor, Kailash Vijayvargiya remarked that the country will lose a poll strategist after his part forms the government in the state after the upcoming elections in the state.

"There is a tsunami of BJP in Bengal. After we form the government, the country will have to lose an election strategist," Vijayvargiya tweeted.

The development comes a day after Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah's two-day visit to West Bengal.

West Bengal is scheduled to go for Assembly polls in mid-2021. The dates have not been announced yet.

BJP had stunned the Trinamool Congress in 2019 Lok Sabha polls as it wrested 18 parliamentary constituencies, coming up with its best-ever performance in the state.

Post the historic Lok Sabha showing, the party considers winning upcoming Assembly polls as crucial and wants to send out a strong message to the opposition by winning the state.

