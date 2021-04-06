BJP will win 22 out of 40 seats in 3rd phase of Assam polls: Himanta Biswa

Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 6 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win 22 out of 40 seats in the third and final phase of Assembly polls in Assam, claimed State Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday.

Sarma, who is contesting from the Jalukbari constituency, cast his vote earlier today.

"There are 40 seats in this phase, we are expecting to win on 22 of them, number can be higher. In this election, we will win more seats," Sarma said while speaking to ANI.

Sarma further took a jibe at Congress, stating that its alliance partner All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) will perform better than Congress.

"Badruddin Ajmal-led AIDUF will be the second number party in the state and the Congress will just go down and Badruddin will take advantage of that," he said.

Congress is contesting the 126 seat Assam Assembly polls with AIUDF.

The Assembly elections for 126 seats are being held in three phases. The first phase took place on March 27, the second phase took place on April 1 and the final phase of the Assam polls is being held today.



The first phase witnessed a voter turnout of nearly 77 per cent, while a voter turnout of nearly 74.76 per cent was recorded in the second phase. (ANI)