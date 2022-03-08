BJP will win more seats in final results than predicted in exit polls, says Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 7 (ANI): Soon after the exit polls predicted an edge to the Bharatiya Janata Party in the state Assembly elections, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday exuded confidence in forming the government once again and said the party would win more seats in the final results than predicted in the exit polls.

Speaking to ANI, Dhami said, "All exit polls are showing that BJP will form govt with the majority. Some are showing 45 seats, some 47 seats but I believe there will be more seats when the final result is out."

The Chief Minister further laid his faith in the people of the state and said that his party will form the government once again.

"People of Uttarakhand have shown faith in us and will form the government," he said.

The exit polls on Monday predicted a tight race in Uttarakhand with many of them giving a clear edge to the BJP in forming the government.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)