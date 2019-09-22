BJP won't forget sacrifice of disqualified JD(S), Congress MLAs: Karnataka Revenue Minister

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): Karnataka Revenue Minister and BJP leader R Ashoka on Sunday said that the party "will not forget the sacrifice made by the disqualified MLAs", who are apparently the reason behind the formation of BS Yediyurappa-led government in the state.

Ashoka was at the Bengaluru airport to receive BJP working president JP Nadda when he made the statement.

He further hinted that the disqualified JD(S) and Congress MLAs will be "compensated in one way or the other" and that the party will not "leave their hand" for the support they provided.

He also alleged that they are currently waiting for the hearing of the disqualified MLAs in the Supreme Court.

The Karnataka Minister further said that both Congress and JD(S) cannot fight any election together because the whole state knows how Congress "betrayed" JD(S) in Mandya Lok Sabha election.

This comes a day after the Election Commission on Saturday announced that the by-elections for 15 Assembly constituencies in Karnataka will be held on October 21, while the counting of votes will be held on October 24.

Earlier, sources said that the disqualified MLAs would contest the by-elections in a tacit understanding with the BJP which could pose problems for the Congress.

Former Speaker Ramesh Kumar had disqualified 17 MLAs including 13 from the Congress, 3 from the JD(S), and an Independent. Prominent among the Congress MLAs who were disqualified were MTB Nagaraj, K Sudhakar, Munirathna, Shrimant Patil, Byrathi Basavaraj and others.

On the other hand, Supreme Court on September 12 refused to pass an order on a plea to list a batch of petitions filed by 17 disqualified MLAs challenging their disqualification from the Karnataka Legislative Assembly by the former Speaker under the anti-defection law rejecting their resignation and disqualifying them from the Assembly.

The leaders were disqualified by the Speaker, stating that they have "incurred disqualification under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution (anti-defection law) and the disqualification would last till the end of the term of the Assembly May 23, 2023." (ANI)

