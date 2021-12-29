BJP won't get Muslim votes as we removed Article 370, built temples in Ayodha, Kashi, says party MP Subrat Pathak

Kannauj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 29 (ANI): Noting that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government does not do any discrimination in development works, party MP Subrat Pathak on Wednesday said that the party may not still get votes of the Muslim community as it has scrapped Article 370, "built temples in Ayodha and Kashi and will build a temple in Mathura".

Addressing a public rally in Kannauj, the BJP MP also said that his party does not want votes "of those who support terrorism, raise pro-Pakistan slogans and dream of Sharia law in India".

"BJP did not ask for your religion while allotting houses to people. BJP did not ask for your caste while constructing toilets. If 100 houses have been allotted, 30 will be allotted to the Muslims," he said.



"We would not get their votes because we removed Article 370, built temples in Ayodha and Kashi and will build a temple in Mathura also," he added.

Pathak is BJP from Kannauj. Uttar Pradesh is slated to go for assembly polls early next year.

BJP leaders have expressed confidence that the party will return to power in the state. (ANI)

