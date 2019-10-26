Anil Vij
Anil Vij

BJP won't take Gopal Kanda's support: Anil Vij

ANI | Updated: Oct 26, 2019 12:26 IST

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): BJP leader Anil Vij on Saturday said that his party will not take Lokhit Party leader Gopal Kanda's support to form government in Haryana.
"No question of including Gopal Kanda in the government, neither are we taking his support," Vij said here before the BJP Legislative Party meeting.
The BJP had on Friday sealed an alliance in Haryana with Dushyant Chautala's newly formed political outfit Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), which won 10 seats in the 90-member Haryana Assembly.
The party, which won 40 seats in Haryana Assembly elections, was earlier trying to form a government with the support of Independents. However, it changed the move after a controversy erupted over Gopal Kanda offering unconditional support to BJP.
Expressing discontent over Gopal Kanda offering support to BJP, senior party leader Uma Bharti on Friday requested party leaders to not forget the moral values of their organisation's foundation and asserted that only people with a clean background should be partnered with.
"If Gopal Kanda is the same person because of whom a girl had committed suicide and her mother also committed suicide as she did not get justice. The case is still pending in court, and this person is out on bail," she tweeted.
In another tweet, Bharti said: "Whether Gopal Kanda is innocent or criminal will be decided by law on the basis of evidence, but winning an election does not acquit him of crimes. There are many factors in winning an election."
Kanda is accused of allegedly abetting the suicide of a young air hostess who worked for his aviation company in 2012. A few months later, the girl's mother had also allegedly committed suicide.
To do away with Gopal Kanda and for a stable government in the state, the BJP started weighing the options of an alliance with JJP. Finally, the deal was sealed in a meeting between BJP President Amit Shah and Dushyant Chautala.
Shah accepted the offer made by JJP to give Deputy Chief Minister's post to the party which was a major cause for BJP's poor show in the state Assembly polls. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 13:58 IST

Yogi Adityanath launches single helpline number 112 in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched single helpline number, Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) -112, here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 13:55 IST

Not taking Kanda's support, alliance with JJP for Haryana's...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Amidst furore over Gopal Kanda's backing to the BJP for government formation in Haryana, the party on Saturday cleared that it would not take any support from his Haryana Lokhit Party leader.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 13:40 IST

Rs 1,200 cr released from state relief fund for flood relief...

Hubli (Karnataka) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa on Saturday said that Rs 1,200 crore has been released from the state relief funds for flood relief work.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 13:32 IST

Will sit in opposition: NCP's Praful Patel

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Praful Patel said that his party will sit in opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly and will not play any role in the formation of the government in the state.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 13:31 IST

TN: Operation continues to rescue 2-yr-old boy who falls into...

Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Efforts are being made to rescue a two-year-old boy who fell in a 25-feet deep borewell in Nadukattupatti of Tiruchirappalli district on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 13:28 IST

Bengaluru: 30 Bangladeshi nationals detained in CCB raids

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): City Crime Branch (CCB) on Saturday conducted raids here and detained 30 Bangladeshi nationals who were living in the city without possessing any visa.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 13:27 IST

Terrorists harming interests of locals by attacking traders who...

Jammu (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav on Saturday said the terrorists are actually harming the interest of locals by attacking traders who come to Kashmir for work.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 13:18 IST

Conferring Bharat Ratna to Savarkar would be an insult to all...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi on Saturday said that it would be a great insult to all martyrs and freedom fighter if Hindu Mahasabha ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar is conferred with Bharat Ratna

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 13:16 IST

Regulations on crackers bursting impacted business in...

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): The business of firecrackers has dropped significantly in Rameswaram after the restrictions were imposed over bursting of crackers.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 12:51 IST

Khattar to take oath as Haryana CM tomorrow

Chandigarh [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Manohar Lal Khattar will take oath as Haryana Chief Minister for the second term on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 12:51 IST

Rajasthan: Two persons injured after footpath built over a drain...

Sirohi (Rajasthan) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Two persons sustained injuries when a portion of a footpath built over a drain, collapsed here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 12:22 IST

Mizoram: Indian, Japanese Army contingents jointly practised...

Vairengte (Mizoram) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Indian and Japanese Army contingents jointly practised several team-building exercises on Friday in Mizoram's Vairengte town.

Read More
iocl