BJP worker "shot dead" in Manipur

Imphal (Manipur) [India], January 24 (ANI): L. Rameshwor Singh, State Convenor of Ex-Servicemen Cell was reportedly shot dead by unknown miscreants at his residence in Thoubal Kshetri Leikai on Tuesday.

"Anguished to learn about the murder of L. Rameshwor Singh, State Convenor of Ex-Servicemen Cell. We strongly condemned this inhumane act. The perpetrators of this heinous crime must be brought to justice and punished accordingly. We have lost a dedicated karyakarta, "tweeted BJP Manipur.

Anguished to learn about the murder of L. Rameshwor Singh, State Convenor of Ex-Servicemen Cell.

We strongly condemned this inhumane act. The perpetrators of this heinous crime must be brought to justice & punished accordingly.

We have lost a dedicated karyakarta.@NBirenSingh pic.twitter.com/cPsFgE7uMY — BJP Manipur (@BJP4Manipur) January 24, 2023

s=20&t=NQSdPaovcsNdcHyhX5jREg

Further details awaited. (ANI)