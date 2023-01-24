हिंदी खबर
Photo of L. Rameshwor Singh, State Convenor of Ex-Servicemen Cell as tweeted by BJP Manipur (Photo/twitter: @BJP4Manipur)
Photo of L. Rameshwor Singh, State Convenor of Ex-Servicemen Cell as tweeted by BJP Manipur (Photo/twitter: @BJP4Manipur)

BJP worker "shot dead" in Manipur

ANI | Updated: Jan 24, 2023 17:49 IST


Imphal (Manipur) [India], January 24 (ANI): L. Rameshwor Singh, State Convenor of Ex-Servicemen Cell was reportedly shot dead by unknown miscreants at his residence in Thoubal Kshetri Leikai on Tuesday.
"Anguished to learn about the murder of L. Rameshwor Singh, State Convenor of Ex-Servicemen Cell. We strongly condemned this inhumane act. The perpetrators of this heinous crime must be brought to justice and punished accordingly. We have lost a dedicated karyakarta, "tweeted BJP Manipur.

s=20&t=NQSdPaovcsNdcHyhX5jREg
Further details awaited. (ANI)

Loading...
iocl
iocl