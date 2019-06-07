BJP workers protest over removal of PM Modi's portrait from circuit house in Guna

Guna (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 7 (ANI): BJP workers on Friday protested against the removal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photo from the Circuit House here.

According to BJP workers, the Prime Minister's photo was removed from the government-owned guest house after the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) was enforced.

They claimed that it has been more than a week since Modi was sworn-in as the Prime Minister for the second term but his photo was not put up in the Circuit House till now.

BJP workers alleged that the Congress government headed by Chief Minister Kamal Nath is intentionally not putting up Modi's photo inside the guest house. (ANI)