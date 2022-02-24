BJP workers protest to demand Nawab Malik's resignation

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 24 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party workers held a protest outside the Pune Municipal Corporation office on Thursday, demanding the resignation of state minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik.

The Special PMLA court in Mumbai on Wednesday sent Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik to Enforcement Directorate custody till March 3 in connection with alleged links with Dawood Ibrahim and a money laundering case.

"The court will hear tomorrow our applications seeking permission to allow Malik to carry his medicines and get food from his home during his custody, and also the presence of lawyers during his custodial interrogation," said Tariq Sayyed, Nawab Malik's lawyer to reporters yesterday.

Earlier, ED had sought 14-day custody of the NCP leader from the court. He was arrested on Wednesday by the ED.

According to the sources, Malik was not cooperating during the questioning.



Soon after his arrest, Malik said that he is not scared and will fight and win.

Earlier this month, the ED conducted raids at the residence of Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar in Mumbai in connection with the money laundering case.

Searches were carried out by the ED at several places linked to people associated with the underworld in Mumbai, informed sources said on Tuesday.

The ED had also conducted searches at 10 different locations related to Haseena Parkar, sister of Dawood Ibrahim, in Nagpada.

The agency had also questioned Dawood's nephew and Parkar's son Alishah Parkar and Chota Shakeel's henchman Salim Qureshi aka Salim Fruits. (ANI)

