BJP workers stage protest against Sanjay Raut in Mumbai, seek FIR

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 16 (ANI): BJP workers on Thursday staged a protest in front of Ghatkopar police station here against Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut over his remarks concerning Udayanraje Bhosale, a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji.

The protesters demanded action against Raut who had also made remarks against former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi but withdrew them on Thursday.

BJP leader Ram Kadam slammed Raut over his remarks concerning Udayanraje Bhosale, who is now in the BJP.

"Shiv Sena has been doing politics for 50 years in Maharashtra by taking the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. To grab power in the state, they abandoned Hindutva, they later lost their affection towards Veer Savarkar, and now they have also lost the love of Shivaji Maharaj," Kadam told ANI.

"We strongly condemn Raut's remarks. Shivaji Maharaj is like a God to us and our sentiments have been hurt. We demand that an FIR be filed against Raut and he should be arrested immediately. He should take back his statements and apologise," he said.

Raut had stoked a controversy by asking Bhosale to prove that he is a descendant of Shivaji Maharaj.

Referring to Raut's remarks that Indira Gandhi used to meet underworld don Karim Lala, Kadam asked why Congress leaders had not immediately reacted to remarks of the Shiv Sena MP.

"The question is where are Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi and why are they tolerating such insults to Indira Gandhi. There are lakhs of Congress members in India, should they tolerate such insults just to remain in power?" he asked.

Raut on Thursday withdrew his remarks that Indira Gandhi used to meet Karim Lala. He withdrew the remarks after objections from Congress leaders. (ANI)

