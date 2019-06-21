BJP workers stage protest, blame TMC govt for Bhatpara clashes

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 21 (ANI): BJP workers on Friday accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of orchestrating clashes in Bhatpara.

"BJP workers were brutally murdered in Bhatpara on Thursday. Their post-mortem examination was conducted at late night around 11:30 pm. We are marching towards Dharmtala today against the atrocity by the police," said a protesting BJP worker while talking to ANI.

Hundreds of men and woman carrying banners and placards on which "Save Democracy, Save Bengal", "Mamata government is a murder, a disease for Bengal" were written, took out a protest march here.

The workers also raised slogans of 'Vande Mataram,' 'BJP Zindabad' and 'Jai Shri Ram.'

The administrative authorities in Bhatpara and Jagatdal imposed Section 144 on June 20, prohibiting the assembly of more than four persons, after one person died and four others were injured in clashes between two groups of miscreants.

The deceased was identified as Rambabu Shaw.

During the clashes, the two groups hurled crude bombs at each other and gunshots were also fired.

"Some anti-social and criminal elements have been active in some pockets of these areas. Some outsider elements have also joined the local anti-social elements in disrupting the normalcy and government finds these developments as seriously exceptional," Alapan Bandhopadhay, Home Secretary, West Bengal, told the media on June 20. (ANI)

