BJP workers to help refugees in registration for citizenship in Opposition ruled states

New Delhi [India], Jan 23 (ANI): Amid countrywide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the BJP has chalked out a plan to help refugees in their registration for citizenship, especially in the states where opposition parties are in power.

Sources said the BJP workers would run a campaign to help refugees in the registration process for citizenship so that they could get through the process in a hassle-free and quick manner.

Although the matter is in court, the BJP has asked its MPs to visit refugees residing in their constituencies and collect data about them.

The sources said that the purpose behind this exercise is also to collect data of refugees residing in different parts of the country.

They said that the focus of this campaign has been kept on states likes West Bengal, Rajasthan, Kerala, Punjab, and other opposition ruled regions.

After identifying the refugees, the BJP workers would work in accordance with senior party leaders, who are in government and as per the guidelines issued by the Centre for refugees.

The CAA was passed by parliament and became an Act after the President gave his nod.

The Act, however, came under criticism after protests were witnessed over it in different parts of the country, with the people thronging to roads and holding rallies against CAA.

Kerala and Punjab Assemblies have passed a resolution against the Act calling it unconstitutional. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and AIMIM Chief Asaduddeen Owaisi are also opposing the Act tooth and nail. (ANI)

