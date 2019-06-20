BJP working president J P Nadda meets ex-party chiefs Joshi, Advani

New Delhi (India), June 20 (ANI): Two days after his appointment as BJP Working President, BJP leader Jagat Prakash Nadda called on former party chiefs Murli Manohar Joshi and Lal Krishna Advani here on Wednesday.

"Today, I met and sought the blessings of our senior leader and former BJP president Murli Manohar Joshi. It is a matter of privilege that I got a chance to work as the national president of the party's youth wing under his leadership," Nadda said on Twitter after meeting Joshi.

Calling former deputy prime minister Advani a source of inspiration, Nadda tweeted, "I met and sought blessings of former BJP president and our mentor LK Advani. He is a source of inspiration for all of us. We always get inspiration to work with dedication for the country in your guidance."

Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday appointed Nadda as its working president at the meeting of the party's parliamentary board, the highest decision-making body.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who are all members of the BJP's parliamentary board.

Addressing a press conference after his appointment, Defence Minister Singh said, "BJP has won several elections under the leadership of Amit Shah. But since the Prime Minister has appointed him the Home Minister, Amit Shah himself has said the responsibility of party president should be given to someone else. BJP Parliamentary board has selected J P Nadda as working president." (ANI)