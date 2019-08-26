BJP working president JP Nadda to visit Haryana tomorrow

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): BJP working president J P Nadda will visit Haryana on Tuesday and meet party cadres as part of preparations for the forthcoming Assembly polls in the state.

Nadda will first meet the family of Major Amit Ahuja, who sacrificed his life during a 2001 skirmish with terrorists along the Indo-Pak border in Jammu and Kashmir, a party statement said on Monday.

The BJP leader will then hold a meeting with party cadres at a farmhouse in Ambala.

He is also scheduled to visit Sheetla Mata temple in Gurugram in the evening following which he will hold another meeting with the party workers regarding preparations for the Assembly elections.

The BJP is banking on the image of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. "Abki baar 75 paar, fir ek baar Manohar sarkar" (this time above 75, once again Manohar government) is the party's slogan for the polls likely to be held in October.

The BJP had won 47 seats in the 90-member House to form the government on its own for the first time in 2014. (ANI)

