New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): In the first meeting convened by him after taking over as BJP Working President, J P Nadda discussed issues relating to the upcoming Assembly elections in three states later this year.
It was decided that Nadda would visit these three states--Haryana, Jharkhand and Maharashtra-- - to assess the ground realities and form an electoral strategy.
The meeting was attended by all the General Secretaries of the party including Ram Lal and Ram Madhav.
A host of other issues were also discussed in the meeting including boosting the membership drive and on strengthening the party's organization on the ground. (ANI)
BJP Working President JP Nadda to visit three states going to poll later this year
ANI | Updated: Jun 19, 2019 13:19 IST
