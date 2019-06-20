BJP Working President JP Nadda to visit three states going to poll later this year

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): In the first meeting convened by him after taking over as BJP Working President, J P Nadda discussed issues relating to the upcoming Assembly elections in three states later this year.

It was decided that Nadda would visit these three states--Haryana, Jharkhand and Maharashtra-- - to assess the ground realities and form an electoral strategy.

The meeting was attended by all the General Secretaries of the party including Ram Lal and Ram Madhav.

A host of other issues were also discussed in the meeting including boosting the membership drive and on strengthening the party's organization on the ground. (ANI)