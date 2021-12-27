BJP works for 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', others work only for 'Parivar ka Swarth': PM Modi in Mandi

Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took a dig at opposition parties over dynasty politics stating that while the BJP was working for the development of everyone there were some who focused solely on their own gains.

"There are two development models in the State. One is 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas'. The other model is 'Khud ka swarth, parivaar ka swarth'. Himachal Pradesh government is working on the first model and has implemented many development programs in the state," said PM Modi.

"There are different ideologies in every country. Today the people of our country are clearly seeing two ideologies. One ideology is of delay and the other ideology is of development. Those who were following the ideology of procrastination never cared about the people living in the mountains," he added.

The Prime Minister made the remarks while addressing the gathering after inaugurating and laying the foundation stones for development projects worth Rs11,000 crore in the Mandi district today.

PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the Renukaji Dam project, lying pending for around three decades. Six states viz Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Delhi were brought together by the Centre for making the project possible, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office.

The 40 MW project will be built at a cost of around Rs 7000 crore. It will prove to be immensely beneficial for Delhi, which will be able to receive around 500 million cubic metre water supply per year.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of the Luhri Stage 1 Hydro Power Project. The 210 MW project will be built at a cost of over Rs 1800 crore. It will lead to the generation of over 750 million units of electricity per year. The modern and dependable grid support will prove beneficial to the surrounding states of the region as well.

The foundation stone of the Dhaulasidh Hydro Power Project was also laid by PM Modi on Monday.

"This will be the first hydropower project of Hamirpur district. The 66 MW project will be built at a cost of over Rs 680 crore. It will lead to the generation of over 300 million units of electricity per year," according to a statement.

Prime Minister also inaugurated the Sawra-Kuddu Hydro Power Project. The 111 MW Project has been built at a cost of around Rs 2080 crore. It will lead to generation of over 380 million units of electricity per year, and help the state earn revenue worth over Rs 120 crore annually. (ANI)